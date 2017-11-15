Dozier’s execution can be carried out humanely

Somehow, defense attorneys believe that the state is in the business of torturing murders before they are executed. I find that absurd.

Courtesy the Nevada Department of Corrections

In response to your Friday front-page article, “Dozier execution delayed”:

I am 75 years old and have had several surgeries over my lifetime. Whenever I was given an anesthetic to “put me out,” I was told to “count back from 100.” I never remember getting to 98. I’ve also seen animals put down. It was done humanely with no pain. But, somehow, defense attorneys believe that the state is in the business of torturing murderers before they are executed. I find that absurd.

Furthermore, how can the state possibly harm the defendant anymore than he has already harmed — indeed, heinously murdered — the victim?

The goal of Scott Dozier’s attorneys is simple: to help their client avoid paying the ultimate penalty for viciously taking from his victim what they now don’t want taken from him, the gift of life. There is a better defense: Do not murder your fellow human beings in the first place.