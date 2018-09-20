Drug dealer story got far too much attention

I am writing about your Sunday article “Ex-inmate feels alive after 26 years” by Rachel Crosby. First, I would like to say that I have no problem with Timothy Tyler being freed after 26 years even though he was a three-time convicted drug dealer.
My problem is the amount of space the Review Journal gave this and the attempt to make Tyler sound like a victim of our criminal justice system.
Maybe he should have learned after the first two convictions. Selling LSD, a powerful mind altering drug. It is not like selling marijuana. To make a victim out of sometime who was arrested three times is typical of the media these days.