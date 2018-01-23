Easy way to solve teacher retention problems

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Jan. 14 Viewpoint section featured an article by a group of education professionals who addressed the current and ongoing teacher shortage. To resolve this, some states have lowered licensing standards as well as dropped literacy tests for teacher candidates. How ridiculous.

How about this approach? Pay the new and existing teachers more than they currently earn. Have a real step-incentive program that moves them into higher income levels without red tape. Have a medical benefit plan that does not deny coverage at every opportunity — i.e. the Teachers Health Trust of Nevada.

​The current teacher situation in the Clark County School District will continue into 2018 and beyond unless district officials and the Legislature begin to realize that getting and retaining qualified teachers requires an approach that makes them feel that they make a difference. Until that occurs, the same results will continue.