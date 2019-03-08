Electoral College proposal doesn’t make sense for Nevada

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Members of the Legislature were elected by the people of Nevada to represent the people of Nevada, not the people of the United States. Now Democrats want to pass a bill that gives our electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote.

Because our schools are run by the left, they no longer teach civics. The Electoral College was put into place to ensure big states didn’t take over control of national elections. If this bill passes, you might as well not vote because it won’t matter. States such as New York and California will dominate.