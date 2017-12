If I were a Native American, I would call it a slur if anyone tried to use my culture in order to boost their career prospects.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., claims she is part Native American. According to my parent’s claims, when I was a boy Santa Claus left me presents each year. It turns out that both claims are not true.

Isn’t it ironic that Sen. Warren has the nerve to say that President Donald Trump’s reference to her as “Pocahontas” is a “slur”? If I were a Native American, I would call it a slur if anyone tried to use my culture in order to boost their career prospects, as Ms. Warren apparently did.