False stories, the media and Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

On July 26, Lanny Davis, lawyer for Michael Cohen, former lawyer to Donald Trump, was on CNN, telling us Mr. Cohen had advance knowledge of the infamous “Trump Tower” meeting with the Russians. Then The Washington Post and The New York Times, using reliable anonymous sources, ran stories supporting the CNN clip. As it seems to have turned out, that reliable source was none other than Mr. Davis himself.

Lanny has since said he may have misspoken and his words were taken out of context. But neither CNN nor The Washington Post nor The New York Times has retracted any of it.

Why is this important? Because it’s just another example of why so many people in America are disillusioned with many of our institutions that at one time showed integrity and corrected mistakes they made. I hope we have not turned the page on what was maybe the best part of this country.