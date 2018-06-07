Focus on the home environment to explain school shootings

Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

I am tired of people placeing blame for mass shootings on everything except where it actually belongs: the home environment.

My friends and I grew up playing army, cowboys and Indians, and cops and robbers. There was TV violence, even in our favorite cartoons — the more, the better. Growing up in Texas, guns were plentiful. You rarely saw a pickup without at least one in the rear window.

What we were taught at home were values, which is in short supply nowadays. We knew there were going to be consequences for your actions, and you had to decide whether you wanted to face those consequences.

Shootings are not the fault of TV, video games, schools or gun manufacturers. Let’s place the blame where it belongs.