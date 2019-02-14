Jane Heenan’s Sunday letter in defense of the Clark County School District’s policy of exploring, in a classroom setting, the sexual identity of our students in kindergarten is enough for me — not. If she or the education majors now teaching wish to expand the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community, let them do it on their own time. Leave our kids alone on this issue. Teach them reading and math instead.
Gender identity and Clark County kindergartners
How about focusing on reading and math?
February 13, 2019 - 9:00 pm