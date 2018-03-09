Georgia fiasco shows stranglehold NRA has on politicians

All of these sanctimonious, money-grubbing NRA loyalists elected into office have been handed their shelf-life dates by the teenagers.

The March 2 Review-Journal included the small wire-service article, buried on page 7A, “Georgia legislators approve bill without Delta tax break.” The story reveals how the Georgia politicians, loyal to the NRA for reasons not given in the article, voted to withhold a $38 million tax break from Delta as a demonstration of their power. The governor said it out loud.

What impact does Delta have on the state of Georgia? Delta has 33,000 employees in Georgia and drives hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue through the state every year.

This matter demonstrates, in the most naked way imaginable thus far, how elected officials will shove corporate interests, the will of the people and an inarguable threat to our society out of the way to smooch the NRA. This is a sequence of events that deserves national attention.

When the teens and those even younger engage their parents and the voters — and when they start voting themselves — they will put the cork back in this God-forsaken gun issue bottle. Maybe then it will hit page one, over the fold.