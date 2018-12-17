Get rid of electric car susidies

I agree with your Tuesday editorial regarding the elimination of subsidies for electric cars. I also believe we would be much better off if we eliminated subsidies for fossil fuel producers. Our subsidies for fossil fuel development alone amount to $20.5 billion each year. That figure does not begin to include the cost of damage to the environment or the cost of polluting the atmosphere with heavy metals and CO₂.

We should follow the conservative mantra that government should not pick winners and losers. I suggest there be no federal subsidies for any industry.