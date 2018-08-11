Give up meat to save the Earth

A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use and 38 percent of land use.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

With scorching heat and raging wildfires in the West, and torrential downpours and flooding in the East, global warming is not just about a gentle sea rise any more. These consequences of dumping greenhouse gases into our atmosphere call for drastic remedies.

For starters, we should rejoin the Paris climate accords and actually become a world leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. One of the most effective ways is by changing our diet.

Last fall, Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network concluded that solving the global warming catastrophe requires massive shift to a plant-based diet. A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use and 38 percent of land use.

In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products in our diet by eating vegetables, fruits and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar and other pollution-free energy sources.

Let’s start with our next supermarket visit.