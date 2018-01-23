Global warming deserves front-page status

Taking action to help climate change by reducing dirty fuel use does not have to involve economic pain.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

In response to your Friday wire-service story, “Last year hottest on record without an El Niño”: Earth’s record-shattering heat over the past seven years should be front-page news. While it’s great that the Review-Journal is allowing reference to climate change, it should be given the attention it deserves.

Climate-fueled disasters cost the United States more than $350 billion in 2017 alone. Increased heat, drought and poor air quality directly threaten our ability to live and host tourism. Fossil fuels are expensive to our economy.

Fortunately, taking action to help climate change by reducing dirty fuel use does not have to involve economic pain.

A proposal called Carbon Fee and Dividend would place a gradually rising fee on fossil fuels and return all revenue to households. This bipartisan idea, supported by conservatives and environmentalists alike, would turbo-charge job creation in Nevada’s clean energy future, increase GDP and put money directly into the pockets of lower-income people. It would also quickly reduce fossil fuel use and help avoid absolute climate catastrophe.

Nevada’s political leaders should jump to support positive action for our climate.