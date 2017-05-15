Government workers and sick leave

Creators.com

In response to your Friday editorial, “All aboard the gravy train,” the passage of mandatory sick leave would be a great opportunity to reduce the taxpayer burden and provide a benefit to public employees.

First, sick leave should be non-cumulative. Second, sick leave days must replace vacation days. Third, vacation earning should be limited to a maximum number of days after which the employee will stop earning vacation. Employees will take the time off because the sick time would not accumulate (the purpose of a vacation plan in the first place).

The reduction in vacation days and the incentive to take the time off will reduce the government burden and be a win-win for the employees and the taxpayers. This is what private industry would do. These elements should be included in future government contracts, as appropriate.