Harry Reid had a weak case

Harry Reid. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

As a former resident in Las Vegas, I watched Harry Reid’s plaintive testimony at his personal injury trial. I was absolutely amazed at his ridiculous claims of a defective resistance band. I am 88-years-old and have gone to the gym regularly for a long time. Every piece of equipment in the gym could be dangerous if I misuse it.

I find it hard to understand why a prominent national politician (and lawyer) would put himself and his spouse on public display for such a weak cause. Human greed. The jury saw through this and took five minutes to turn down his claim. This is the same man who used his national office to claim that Mitt Romney did not file his income tax returns. When Mr. Reid subsequently was called on this, he said “Romney didn’t win, did he?” You didn’t win either, Harry.