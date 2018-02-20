High school students shouldn’t be afraid to go to school

As a 17 year-old junior in high school with all A’s and a future, I should not have to worry if I will be shot the next time I go to lunch or walk to my next class.

The shooting last week in Florida was the 20th school shooting this year alone. I’m scared to go to school. Everyone I know is scared to come to school. It should be a place we learn, not where we fear for our lives.

At Green Valley High School, one of the best schools in the valley, we had a hard lockdown during the first semester because someone was walking around the parking lot with a gun. When I was in elementary school, we had hard lockdowns nearly every year because of gun threats or people around campus with guns.

This is no joke. As a 17 year-old junior in high school with all A’s and a future, I should not have to worry if I will be shot the next time I go to lunch or walk to my next class. This is ridiculous.

I’m asking U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Dean Heller, as well as U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen to do something about the guns, to restrict access to assault riffles. What’s really more important, your weapons or our lives?