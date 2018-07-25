High-tax states such as New York offer residents more services

Creators.com

In response to your Monday editorial, “An original work of scholarship,” on the elimination of the state and local tax deduction: I wish that you would have included the fact that in New York City garbage pickup is free. Previously, the high taxes collected to pay for the free pickup could be deducted from federal taxes. Undoubtedly there are other examples of expenses that we pay in Las Vegas that are provided for “free” in high-tax states.