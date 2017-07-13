How about raising the room tax to help the Clark County School District?

The time to end the fiasco of underfunding the school district has come.

In response to your recent story about budget woes at the Clark County School District:

The district could use a $1 per room hotel tax to end its financial issues. It worked well to raise money for a new football stadium. It seems we can find the money for what we want, but struggle for what we need.

The time to end the fiasco of underfunding the school district has come. The teacher issue is simple: offer outstanding pay and benefits and the applicants will break down your door.

It seems we exist to benefit only those who reap the profits of tourism. So beware, residents, when you spend your dollars at those businesses that do not support your community.