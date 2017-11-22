ad-fullscreen
Letters

Hypocrisy from R-J columnist regarding sexual harassment scandals

Anne Hawkins Henderson
November 21, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Once again, the all-knowing (in his mind) Wayne Allyn Root has devised a simplistic solution to the complex problem of sexual misconduct (Sunday column) and bragged about his uncanny ability to predict the future. He correctly says that “it is way past time this abuse stops,” and that swamp creatures be identified and shamed. And yet, he fails to mention one of the chief “men acting creepy to women”: Donald Trump.

Likewise, Victor Joecks in his column on the same day states that neither Al Franken nor Roy Moore should be in the U.S. Senate. Missing once again is any mention that Donald Trump has 16 accusers and has not only admitted wrongdoing, but bragged about it — unlike Al Franken, who apologized for his behavior.

Where are their calls for Trump to resign?

