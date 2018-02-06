Letters

If Democrats won’t comromise, GOP should let them shut down government over illegal immigrants

Josh Kunis Las Vegas
February 5, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your recent wire-service report, “Congress stalled over immigration deal”:

Remember when Barack Obama said, “Elections have consequences”? Liberals can’t accept that. If the Democrats won’t negotiate in good faith and again cause a government shutdown by putting their commitment to illegals over their country, the president and Republicans should let it happen. The vast majority of voters will know which stubborn, arrogant group is to blame.

This is an election year. Why not let the world see the truth? Everyone seems to think that Democrats will make significant gains this November. Not with these choices, and not with our current great economy. Remember, “It’s the economy stupid.”

