If Yucca Mountain would be so great, why didn’t other states want it?

In his April 28 letter, William Botts argues that the stance Nevada politicians have taken on Yucca Mountain is absurd. But the original premise was the project would be judged on science. When the scientific study did not yield the desired results, it was decided that the scientific standards would be lowered.

This was referred to as the “Screw Nevada Bill.”

If this was such a great deal, how come no other states were interested? It is hard to believe the government was doing something beneficial for us when they were trying to shove this bill down our throats.

Not discounting Mr. Botts’ opinion as a nuclear engineer — because he does have a unique position to speak from — but both of Nevada’s major political parties united in their opposition to Yucca Mountain and continue to oppose the project to this day. I, along with a lot of Las Vegans, agree with their assessment and stand with them in opposition to this project.

One other critical point: How would this waste be transported to Yucca Mountain? Safety considerations would have to be addressed, along with the site not being scientifically safe.