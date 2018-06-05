In a dither over Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I will not stand for the national anthem again until Donald Trump is out of office.

If the money-grubbing Republicans in Congress can say, without gagging, that money is free speech, then surely a respectful kneeling to demonstrate against the shameful, racist place this country has become is legitimate free speech also and should be respected.

But this country is no longer a decent place when even the evangelicals, Mormons and Catholics abandon religious principles to accept this greedy, self-aggrandizing man in the White House.

Donald Trump will never receive the Nobel Peace Prize, no matter how much those in his basket full of deplorables chant for it, or how much he grovels to Kim Jong Un to negotiate with him. Because he is a liar who cannot be trusted to negotiate an honorable peace.