In Bundy case, federal judge tilts playing field in favor of the government

Jenny Wilson’s July 11 article, “First Bunkerville defense off table,” reporting on the limitations foisted on the defense team representing four men being retried for conspiracy against the government, got under my skin.

Ms. Wilson reports that U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro has determined the Bill of Rights, as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, cannot be used as a legal defense to criminal prosecution. Really?

Also, the judge ruled the escalating level of force by gun-toting, badge-heavy public servants — i.e. using dogs, stun guns, SWAT gear, military tactics, a grandmother as their tackle dummy, etc. etc. — prior to the day in question is not admissible. However, the lifetime actions and associations of the accused are an open book. Again, really?

It appears the government is desperate for a conviction.

In my opinion, it is time for the deliberate use of jury nullification.