Investing in Las Vegas monorail preferable to some new project

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
December 28, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I am so sick of the new guys always throwing the old stuff in the garbage. The Las Vegas monorail is already built along the Strip. All we need to do is get it into downtown and McCarran International Airport and it could pay for itself. Then we could expand it to Henderson and the northwest valley so it could actually make money.

It is ludicrous to go with any other plan. Or are just going to throw all the money we have already spent into the wastebasket because some idiot does not like what we have?

