Isn’t Steve Wynn innocent until proven guilty?

I’m a retired law enforcement officer. I met Steve Wynn in Los Angeles, and he impressed me as both being honest and sincere (“Heat over Wynn donations,” Monday Review-Journal).

Having spent 25 years in law enforcement, I always supported the fact that you were innocent until proven guilty. Why do we now assume you’re guilty until proven innocent?

Mr. Wynn has done great things for Las Vegas, but all it takes is one accusation and those jealous of his accomplishments want to condemn him. As the saying goes, let he without sin cast the first stone.