Issue of misdemeanor jury trials has already been adjudicated

There is no right for such accommodations

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read with some interest the Sunday commentary by Craig Mueller and Jason Mitchell on misdemeanor jury trials (“An inviolate right forever”). Mr. Mueller and Mr. Mitchell reached all the way back to 1898, citing State v. Ruhe.

I am not an attorney, but I am capable of using internet search functions. Not only has the right to misdemeanor trial by jury been addressed by the Nevada Supreme Court, it has also been heard and addressed by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Blanton v. North Las Vegas (1989). The U.S. Supreme Court and Nevada Supreme Court decisions were unanimous in rejecting the right to a jury trial for misdemeanor crimes.

I hope Mr. Mueller and Mr. Mitchell do a little more fact-checking when trying cases for their clients.