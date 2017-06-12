James Comey testimony proves nothing in regard to Trump

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Re: Al Hunt’s Friday commentary, “Comey comes to Capitol Hill”:

Let’s hope that the charade surrounding the highly alleged but never-yet-proven Russian government involvement in the U.S. elections — along with the desperate attempt to crucify Donald Trump for trying to be a statesman and find commonality/common cause with the Russians — is finally over.

James Comey said absolutely nothing useful or concrete during his wishy washy testimony (just as he did when testifying about Hillary Clinton’s transgressions). He proved nothing, which is characteristic of the entire sad effort to blame the “bogeyman” Russians for Hillary Clinton’s and the DNC’s failures.

It is high time now to put this non-issue to rest and focus on the real problems faced by our nation, which have absolutely nothing to do with Russia. We need to move on.