Former Vice President Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

I loved Jonah Goldberg’s Sunday commentary on Joe Biden. Yes, former Vice President Biden is a bit quirky at times. But who wouldn’t be caught occasionally being inarticulate when followed constantly by a camera and microphone?

Joe Biden is a decent man who tries to do the right thing. He has the experience and know-how to lead. As a moderate independent voter, I believe the Democrats indeed appear to be moving too far to the left. I’d like to see a more moderate shift. With the right — perhaps younger — female running mate, Mr. Biden would be a great choice.

Let’s get blue hats that say MANA: Make America Normal Again.