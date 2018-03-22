Joecks column on public worker salaries, pensions an eye-opener

How can we taxpayers make changes, especially concerning the payouts for unused sick leave?

Victor Joecks’ March 16 column on the obscene salaries and pensions received by various public employees was shocking. Few people in the private sector are in the same ballpark. How did these salaries and pensions become so high?

How can we taxpayers make changes, especially concerning the payouts for unused sick leave? A benefit for emergencies has turned into a “golden savings account.” Plus, the payment boosts the monthly pension amount. Unbelievable.

I was in low-level management in the private sector when I retired. I had 1,132 hours of unused sick leave, and I never received a penny. I’m sure my experience is not unusual.

We also need to change the age at which public employees are eligible to retire. The minimum age should be 55. The only exception would be for police officers and firefighters who worked for 30 years, minimum.