Justice Department, FBI have become politicized weapons

Once again, addiction to power has shown itself to have no shame.

Robert Mueller. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The Department of Justice and FBI have both been politicized and weaponized by the progressive movement in this country. Progressives have long taken over the Democratic Party and public education and used their comrades in the judiciary to win in the courts that which they could not win at the ballot box. But using Justice and the FBI to criminalize opposition to their political ideology is a clear and present danger to our constitutional republic.

