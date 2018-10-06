Kavanaugh accuser’s story isn’t so inconceivable

In her Sunday letter “New justice,” Linda Catala expresses concern that her two successful adult sons might one day be accused by someone else’s daughter of a youthful indiscretion. It apparently doesn’t matter to her how true or serious their indiscretions may have been as long as a lengthy amount of time has passed. That is certainly a different view of “justice.”

But let’s just entertain the thought that one of her adult sons had an unfortunate and not-so-uncommon experience with a clergy member as a youth and then failed, for whatever reason, to report it. Many years later, when it was revealed that this person was to be ordained as the next world leader of their church, the son decided he could no longer remain silent and had to speak up about this horrible man. I know that Mrs. Catala would believe her son.

Christine Blasey Ford experienced such an event many years ago and later related it to her husband and therapist. Suddenly her attacker, who perceives himself as pure as a choir boy yet is anti-woman and anti-choice, is about to be elevated to a position of great power over women. Ms. Ford could no longer remain silent. Why is that so inconceivable?