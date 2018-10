Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

In response to Duane Laible’s Monday letter to the editor in which she quoted Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto — who said, “I fear all we have done is awaken the sleeping giant and fill him with terrible resolve” — to describe Democrats awakening GOP voters with their attacks on Brett Kavanaugh:

This does not describe the Republicans. It describes every woman who has ever been attacked or threatened by a man. That is the sleeping giant.