Keeping NV Energy, regulated and reliable

I am a long time customer of NV Energy, and I am very pleased with the service it provides. Yes, it’s a monopoly, but it’s a highly regulated monopoly, which controls what they can charge. The rates are low, and its reliability is among the best in the country. The company is poised to develop massive clean energy solar projects that will support thousands of new jobs. Why would I want to change anything?

And yet if Question 3 passes I will no longer be able to purchase power from NV Energy. That is not what I call competition. I don’t want another provider. I can only imagine the frustration if all existing customers are forced to switch. And what will happen to the potentially millions of customers who take no action? Random assignment would at best be a crapshoot. In other states with so-called deregulation many customers, especially seniors, have been scammed with complex plans that are hard to understand.

Forcing the biggest player of all to warm the bench while allowing only unknown rookies to take the field just doesn’t seem like a good idea. Question 3 is not a preseason game. It’s the Super Bowl. Let’s get it right. I want the choice to keep my NV Energy even if others are allowed into the competition.