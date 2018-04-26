Letters

Las Vegas water entities rolling in money

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
April 25, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the Friday letter, “Water conspiracy”:

I have been reporting this water waste throughout the years. How else can the water district have a gusher of dollars pouring in?

A noteworthy refresher is the “Infrastructure Charge” that has been attached to our bills for the past five years. It started in 2013 at almost 17 cents. It’s now 43 cents. It was supposed to end after three years. Will it now last in perpetuity? The money is for a “third straw” digging deeper into Lake Mead — which we will never use. How do I know? It’s a make-work project.

It is not water under the bridge, because with consumer awareness and complaints to the district about how our money and water are being wasted, positive change will happen.

