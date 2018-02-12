Let’s not forget all that Steve Wynn did for Las Vegas

He built The Mirage, the Treasure Island, Bellagio, the Wynn and Encore. All so breathtaking.

While I should be feeling outrage over Steve Wynn’s behavior reported in your newspaper recently, I also have a feeling of sympathy. Having lived in Las Vegas since 1956, I have witnessed what Mr. Wynn has done for Las Vegas.

When he first took over the Golden Nugget, I was alarmed because I thought it would lose all its Western charm. After the renovation, I visited the Golden Nugget and was amazed at how beautiful it had become. The marble … the mirrors … the fresh flowers from Hawaii every day were magnificent.

Then, Mr. Wynn continued to wow Las Vegas with his ideas. He built The Mirage, the Treasure Island, Bellagio, the Wynn and Encore. All so breathtaking.

I wish you the best, Mr. Wynn. And thank you for all you did for Las Vegas.