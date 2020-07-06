LETTER: 24/7 news cycle, social media lead to excesses

A person hangs a sign inside their car in advance of a Black Lives Matter parade from the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

“It’s always something” was one of the tag-lines of the late, great, Gilda Radner, who was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1970s. I’m reminded of her at times when I consider what now passes for news, 24/7.

I do follow the news. But I don’t remember everything being so urgent or confusing or contradictory in nature compared to just a few decades ago. For younger people, it may seem civilization might be coming to an end. It isn’t. The hysteria we are experiencing daily hasn’t really revealed much of anything new. It’s just that there seems to be so much more of it these days. Social media?

Today’s radical drive to erase any history that “offends” does a disservice to the young. If they aren’t made aware that many of today’s problems are just reruns of those of past decades, then it’s no wonder so many are terrified.

Don’t give up. “It’s always something” might also be followed by another saying: “And this, too, shall pass.”