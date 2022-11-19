LETTER: 5 things about Democrats that we learned from the midterms

Aboriton up until birth for no reason is fine.

Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In response to Richard Strickland’s Wednesday letter to the Review-Journal in which he listed five things about Republicans after the midterm elections, I’d like to offer five things about Democrats:

1. Democrats support the 2 million unvetted illegals who have crossed our open border.

2. Democrats have no concern for the fentanyl pouring into our country that has killed 75,000-plus Americans in 2022.

3. Democrats love having 87,000 newly approved armed IRS agents auditing middle-class citizens.

4. Democrats support transgender drag parties for kindergartners.

5. Democrats have no problem supporting full-term abortions up to the moment of birth for no reason at all.

Mr. Strickland also writes that inflation will now come down as will gasoline prices. He may be right about that — as soon as we get a Republican president.