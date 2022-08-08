96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: A cartoonist’s sins of omission

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
August 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is photographed at the Las Vegas Re ...
Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Michael Ramirez had a quote above his Wednesday editorial cartoon stating that the Inflation Reduction Act raises taxes. Readers should know that taxes will be raised only on corporations making more than $1 billion or people making more than $400,000. I’d surmise this tax will have no effect on most Review-Journal readers.

Additionally, the cartoonist ignores the facts that this act will dramatically reduce prescription drug prices for every American and will also begin to combat climate change. A man does not sin by commission only, but often by omission.

MOST READ
1
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 4th time since May
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 4th time since May
2
Las Vegas manager sentenced for stealing $348K from employer
Las Vegas manager sentenced for stealing $348K from employer
3
Poker player pockets $131K at Strip casino
Poker player pockets $131K at Strip casino
4
CARTOON: Staying strong
CARTOON: Staying strong
5
Las Vegas housing market gets slight break as mortgage rates dip
Las Vegas housing market gets slight break as mortgage rates dip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The closed Badlands golf course in Las Vegas, seen in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Taxpayer extortion
Vince Reardon Las Vegas

Why hasn’t developer moved any dirt at Badlands?