LETTER: A cartoonist’s sins of omission

Michael Ramirez had a quote above his Wednesday editorial cartoon stating that the Inflation Reduction Act raises taxes. Readers should know that taxes will be raised only on corporations making more than $1 billion or people making more than $400,000. I’d surmise this tax will have no effect on most Review-Journal readers.

Additionally, the cartoonist ignores the facts that this act will dramatically reduce prescription drug prices for every American and will also begin to combat climate change. A man does not sin by commission only, but often by omission.