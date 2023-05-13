80°F
Letters

LETTER: A curveball from the Oakland A’s

Patrick Kelly Henderson
May 12, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Oakland A’s baseball ownership has revealed their true team colors by first making a deal with Red Rock Casino group, then ditching them to strike a deal to use the Tropicana property. The ownership group will chase the best deal, throwing loyalty out the window.

When it comes to a fan base, winning and loyalty are two of the most important aspects of supporting a professional franchise. It would be the biggest mistake on the Strip if Las Vegas partners with the A’s ownership. This town deserves better. It will be worth the wait to be a part of baseball expansion. That model has worked for other sports.

Relocation of the worst baseball franchise is not something this town needs to pursue. No one wants this Oakland A’s ownership. Why should we?

An aerial view of housing developments near Paseos Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, February 23, 2 ...
LETTER: Why celebrate mega mansions in Las Vegas?
Monterey Brookman Las Vegas

Seriously? Your Sunday Real Estate section featured a 55,000-square-foot home. That’s not a home, that’s a conference center.

