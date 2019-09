Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is truly a gem.

His recent cartoons regarding the Clark County School District dispute as well as his biting depiction of Rossi Ralenkotter’s misuse of Southwest Airline gift cards were truly outstanding. I hope to see more of his insightful talent depicting current events.