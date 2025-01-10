44°F
Letters

LETTER: A gun in every household?

LETTER: Time to end automatic mail ballots in Nevada
LETTER: Legislating from home could bring many benefits, save costs
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
January 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I take issue with John Stossel’s Monday commentary regarding every family having a gun in the house. Government statistics show that more innocent people die from those guns than do criminals. Unfortunate incidents can include toddlers finding weapons, kids taking them to school, domestic disputes, misidentifications at the door and thefts.

Years back, we had some car break-ins at night in Summerlin. In each case, money was left in the car, but guns kept there for protection were taken. This gives you an idea of priorities among evil-doers.

You may remember the 20 youths killed by gunfire in 20 days in Chicago a few years back. The perpetrators were all local gang members. Everyone having hand guns will ultimately return us to the era of the “fast draw,” as opposed to working for a fast police response.

Bob Morrison Las Vegas

The Jan. 6 rioters, pardons and the death penalty.

Donald Cleland Las Vegas

Recent acts such as the fatal shooting of a health care CEO in New York and at Trump International in Las Vegas are the symptoms of a failing society. They are the voices of “the canaries in the coal mine,” and we need to listen.

LETTER: On the move
Tom Mooney Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

People move from blue to red states for more than lower taxes.

LETTER: Immigration is good, but we need rules
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I keep hearing arguments about how immigrants are needed in this country. I agree, but there has to be an ideal way to do it.

LETTER: The Cybertruck attack and PTSD
Michael McKenna Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump International shed public light on the horrific consequences of post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the absence of effective treatments.

LETTER: Brightline deserves taxpayer money
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Out of all the recipients of government subsidies, the Brightline rail company has a proven “track” record of successful money-saving rail systems on the East Coast,

LETTER: Democrats point fingers over election
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

If Democrats want to regain power, they need to rethink their policies. A centrist would have beaten Trump.

