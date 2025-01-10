LETTER: A gun in every household?

Everyone having hand guns will ultimately return us to the era of the “fast draw,” as opposed to working for a fast police response.

I take issue with John Stossel’s Monday commentary regarding every family having a gun in the house. Government statistics show that more innocent people die from those guns than do criminals. Unfortunate incidents can include toddlers finding weapons, kids taking them to school, domestic disputes, misidentifications at the door and thefts.

Years back, we had some car break-ins at night in Summerlin. In each case, money was left in the car, but guns kept there for protection were taken. This gives you an idea of priorities among evil-doers.

You may remember the 20 youths killed by gunfire in 20 days in Chicago a few years back. The perpetrators were all local gang members. Everyone having hand guns will ultimately return us to the era of the “fast draw,” as opposed to working for a fast police response.