Letters

LETTER: A learning tool

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Duane Mattox Las Vegas
January 18, 2025 - 9:03 pm
 

I want to express my appreciation for the Jan. 12 article by Jessica Hill, “2025 Legislature: Five topics that could dominate in Nevada.” Two years ago, Steve Sebelius, then with the Review-Journal, wrote a similar article for the 2023 Legislature.

As a government teacher at Las Vegas High School, I’ve used the 2023 article each semester since as part of my Nevada Politics unit. For the most part, my students agreed with the three ideas presented by Mr. Sebelius. The 2023 Legislature? Not so much. Lawmakers didn’t address any of the issues adequately.

To get my seniors thinking about what’s going on in our state, I plan to use Ms. Hill’s article in much the same way. All five ideas are worthy of consideration. Let’s hope the 2025 Legislature considers them.

The Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The risks of digging underground in Las Vegas
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Las Vegas has a variety of soil types, which can make tunneling difficult. Ground conditions can vary widely, and unforeseen challenges could lead to engineering failures.

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire
Robert Rovere Las Vegas

Nature would burn the overgrowth by naturally occuring lightning strikes until we started to build homes where they should never have been built. Both parties are to blame.

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office sign. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too many license plate scofflaws in Nevada
Charlie Ward Las Vegas

I wonder if these same vehicle owners can afford insurance because they evidently cannot afford to license their vehicles. This puts everyone on the road at risk.

Tree stumps from removed downed trees in the wash along Kyle Canyon Road. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Kyle Canyon Road and safety hazards
Jim Thomson Las Vegas

The city has allowed the developer to sell these newly developed homes without repairing Kyle Canyon Road to its former rough, but serviceable, condition and without completing off-site or right-of-way improvements.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: Trump and his gags
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Donald Trump loves, and is effective at, jerking around the press and the gullible.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Pertitent facts
Anne Merriman Henderson

More to the story of the man who went on Strip stabbing rampage.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: California fires hit close to home
Judy Kurzynowski Henderson

Why are so many people looking to place blame for the devastating fires happening in California instead of looking to help?

AP Photo/John Antczak, File
LETTER: California fires and priorities
Darlien C. Breeze Las Vegas

I read that Los Angeles won’t use ocean water to put out fires because the salt will harm the equipment.

