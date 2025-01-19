LETTER: A learning tool

I want to express my appreciation for the Jan. 12 article by Jessica Hill, “2025 Legislature: Five topics that could dominate in Nevada.” Two years ago, Steve Sebelius, then with the Review-Journal, wrote a similar article for the 2023 Legislature.

As a government teacher at Las Vegas High School, I’ve used the 2023 article each semester since as part of my Nevada Politics unit. For the most part, my students agreed with the three ideas presented by Mr. Sebelius. The 2023 Legislature? Not so much. Lawmakers didn’t address any of the issues adequately.

To get my seniors thinking about what’s going on in our state, I plan to use Ms. Hill’s article in much the same way. All five ideas are worthy of consideration. Let’s hope the 2025 Legislature considers them.