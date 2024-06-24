101°F
Letters

LETTER: A legend passes

FILE - Baseball great Willie Mays. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Randy Klein Henderson
June 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

It’s with a very heavy heart that I received news that the greatest ball player of all time and an ambassador of the game has been brought up to the major leagues at the age of 93. The first time he was called up things were a little rocky. He was unsuccessful in his first 21 trips to the plate, yet he persevered. The man (soon to be legend) has been a tremendous inspiration to a vast amount of people growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, including myself. There will never be another number 24 in my lifetime.

I’m sure he will attain the same success at the next level. RIP Willie Mays.

