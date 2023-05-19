LETTER: A link between religion and lonliness?

(Getty Images)

Having lived here for more than 30 years, I have become more tolerant of many diverse opinions in the Review-Journal, even if they are different from my own. However, Victor Joecks’ Sunday essay was beyond the pale. Mr. Joecks indicated that people are lonely today for a variety of reasons, which is true. But when he mentioned that almost half of Americans do not attend a place of worship, and that is a major cause of loneliness, I was enraged. He indicated that if people would practice a religion, their lives would not be so lonely. Has he ignored the fact that almost half of Americans stopped practicing their faith due to many egregious reasons? Attending a place of worship does not ensure that one becomes less lonely.

COVID isolation and other reasons have created a sense of loneliness. Religious apathy should not be in that same category. Mr. Joecks should recognize that.