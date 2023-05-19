86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: A link between religion and lonliness?

Lynn Forkos Las Vegas
May 18, 2023 - 9:14 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Having lived here for more than 30 years, I have become more tolerant of many diverse opinions in the Review-Journal, even if they are different from my own. However, Victor Joecks’ Sunday essay was beyond the pale. Mr. Joecks indicated that people are lonely today for a variety of reasons, which is true. But when he mentioned that almost half of Americans do not attend a place of worship, and that is a major cause of loneliness, I was enraged. He indicated that if people would practice a religion, their lives would not be so lonely. Has he ignored the fact that almost half of Americans stopped practicing their faith due to many egregious reasons? Attending a place of worship does not ensure that one becomes less lonely.

COVID isolation and other reasons have created a sense of loneliness. Religious apathy should not be in that same category. Mr. Joecks should recognize that.

MOST READ
1
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
3
Funding gap of $75M holding up A’s stadium deal
Funding gap of $75M holding up A’s stadium deal
4
CARTOONS: This is how the left plans to Make America Great Again
CARTOONS: This is how the left plans to Make America Great Again
5
Gambler’s claim of illegal dice must be investigated, court rules
Gambler’s claim of illegal dice must be investigated, court rules
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: State senator is on the hot seat
David Lyons Las Vegas

So state Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, is being investigated for meddling with a federal gran

President Joe Biden, seen in February 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden spends us into oblivion
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

We owe more money than we can repay, but President Joe Biden just doesn’t seem to understand the concept.

Graduate Allie Stokes walks in the processional with her teacher Cindy Barrett as her father Le ...
LETTER: Coverage of graduation brightens the weekend
Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah

A huge thank-you to the Review-Journal and reporter Julie Wootton-Greener. Her eloquent graduation story and photos in Saturday’s paper made our day (and Mother’s Day weekend).

More stories for you
VICTOR JOECKS: To combat loneliness, increase marriage, religious participation
VICTOR JOECKS: To combat loneliness, increase marriage, religious participation
LETTER: Electoral College compact an awful idea
LETTER: Electoral College compact an awful idea
LETTER: Malpractice bill will drive doctors from Nevada
LETTER: Malpractice bill will drive doctors from Nevada
LETTER: Gun violence is but a symptom
LETTER: Gun violence is but a symptom
LETTER: Green energy contradictions
LETTER: Green energy contradictions
LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending
LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending