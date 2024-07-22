LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

To the Secret Service personnel who jumped to cover and escort Donald Trump off the stage after the attempted assassination: Your bravery and dedication to the job were there for all of us see. You are and always will be considered heroes.

As for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.