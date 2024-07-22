96°F
Letters

LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
AP Photo/Haven Daley, File
LETTER: Who really needs a long-range weapon?
AP Photo File
LETTER: How to make an intelligent decision when you vote
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: NV Energy bills are a burden
LETTER: Where’s the forward-thinking on Las Vegas-area road improvements?
Don Perry Las Vegas
July 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

To the Secret Service personnel who jumped to cover and escort Donald Trump off the stage after the attempted assassination: Your bravery and dedication to the job were there for all of us see. You are and always will be considered heroes.

As for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

LETTER: War games
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Let’s take care of Americans at home before spending money on proxy wars.

A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Colu ...
LETTER: Protesters supporting Hamas have been duped
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

It is impossible to explain protesting for Palestinians and not for innocent Ukrainians — unless the protesters are pawns of Putin or of terrorists.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: County commissioners go their own way
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas

Many feel it doesn’t make a difference because our voices are not heard. We just get things shoved down our throats time and time again.

