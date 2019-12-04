51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: A nation of Neanderthals?

Gordon Blugis Henderson
December 3, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

When did we revert to becoming a nation of Neanderthals?

In the recent history of our country, I have no recollection of any first lady ever being booed while making a public presentation (Nov. 27 Review-Journal). The topic of Melania Trump’s talk to middle school and high school students in Baltimore was, of course, the drug crisis in our country.

Ms. Trump made her presentation in spite of the Neanderthal conduct of an isolated group. In the process, the first lady provided a lesson in grace and civility.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
LETTER: Clinton impeachment was about more than sex
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

The specific charge against Mr. Clinton was perjury: The intentional act of swearing a false oath or falsifying an affirmation to tell the truth concerning matters material to an official proceeding.