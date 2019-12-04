LETTER: A nation of Neanderthals?

Melania Trump. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, Pool, File)

When did we revert to becoming a nation of Neanderthals?

In the recent history of our country, I have no recollection of any first lady ever being booed while making a public presentation (Nov. 27 Review-Journal). The topic of Melania Trump’s talk to middle school and high school students in Baltimore was, of course, the drug crisis in our country.

Ms. Trump made her presentation in spite of the Neanderthal conduct of an isolated group. In the process, the first lady provided a lesson in grace and civility.