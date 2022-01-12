LETTER: A pandemic of the unvaccinated?

President Joe Biden has repeatedly been saying that the coronavirus is now a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Not anymore — and Biden should quit saying it.

President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden has repeatedly been saying that the coronavirus is now a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” What a crock. It’s a fact that fully vaccinated people are still coming down with the virus. Maybe not as severe as some of the unvaccinated folks, but they are still coming down with it just the same. And they are still able to spread it. To say over and over that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated is just another one of Mr. Biden”s outright lies.