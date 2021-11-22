54°F
LETTER: A selective application with ‘sleazy’ lawyer accusations

Rick Reynolds Las Vegas
November 21, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Sunday letter to the editor, “Classy lawyers,” Tim Paten was concerned that Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs might hire a sleazy lawyer to re-direct blame for his deadly crash. Mr. Ruggs was in a horrible accident, exercising very poor judgement after drinking, all too common at every level of our society.

Strangely, there was no mention of the lawyers for a pre-adult teen, from another state, carrying an assault rifle and killing two people in the Aug. 25 Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest. Those were the only two fatalities of that protest. Are classy lawyers representing him? Nor was there a mention of the lawyers for the armed father/son team in Georgia that stalked an unarmed Black man and shot him dead in the street while he was jogging. More classy lawyers?

I get it. I see it every day. The letter writer’s concern is either ignoring more egregious violations of humanity or applying a different standard to “certain” other people.

