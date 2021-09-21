76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: A shot of truth

Norman Wright Las Vegas
September 20, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Keenan Laffoon of Las Vegas receives the COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccination clinic at ...
Keenan Laffoon of Las Vegas receives the COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccination clinic at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thank you for your Sept. 12 editorial, “It’s long past time: Get vaccinated.” Unfortunately, the omnipresent disinformation regarding the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines is relentless and many irresponsible media sources continue to promote baseless claims that repeatedly go viral on social media.

Your editorial documented the truth: The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. This is true in Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Florida — and the same is true in “blue” states.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective. Bravo for documenting the facts truthfully. I hope the editorial will convince some who are hesitant to get vaccinated. And please continue to publish the truth about the vaccines.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback
Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback
2
Officials reveal origin of Mount Charleston Lodge fire
Officials reveal origin of Mount Charleston Lodge fire
3
BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K
BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K
4
Contractor selection for Tropicana/I-15 project raises some questions
Contractor selection for Tropicana/I-15 project raises some questions
5
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
LETTER: Protests an important part of American history
Thomas Alessio Las Vegas

I reached the age of legal adulthood in the 1960s. I witnessed protest after protest. The purpose was to make the administration listen to the issues of those protesting.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
LETTER: Wear a mask at the gym but go maskless at the Raiders game?
Jay W. Neely Henderson

Please explain why I have to wear a mask at the gym when exercising by myself yet people are celebrated while packed together indoors maskless and screaming at the Raiders Monday night football game?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Our national leaders are letting us down
John Turzer Henderson

Is anyone else upset with the daily “lessons” that our national leaders are teaching all Americans, including the leaders of tomorrow, our youth?