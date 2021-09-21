LETTER: A shot of truth

Thank you for your Sept. 12 editorial, “It’s long past time: Get vaccinated.”

Keenan Laffoon of Las Vegas receives the COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccination clinic at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thank you for your Sept. 12 editorial, “It’s long past time: Get vaccinated.” Unfortunately, the omnipresent disinformation regarding the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines is relentless and many irresponsible media sources continue to promote baseless claims that repeatedly go viral on social media.

Your editorial documented the truth: The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. This is true in Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Florida — and the same is true in “blue” states.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective. Bravo for documenting the facts truthfully. I hope the editorial will convince some who are hesitant to get vaccinated. And please continue to publish the truth about the vaccines.