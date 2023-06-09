LETTER: A solution to the trans-sports controversy

FILE - In this April 19, 2019 file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan. Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church unveiled plans Monday, March 1, 2021 to form a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage. The move could hasten the long-expected breakup of the UMC, America’s largest mainline Protestant denomination, over differing approaches to LGBTQ inclusion. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Transgender athletes are being subjected to severe anger but a simple way to address the development of “genderless” sports could be a handicap system, similar to golf. Each sport could have handicap levels for each participant.

A transgender swimmer with a handicap of 5, for instance, could have 5 seconds added to their score. A basketball participant with a handicap of 5 might have 5 points reduced from their personal scoring for their team, and so on.

This system might be the way for every gender to participate simultaneously in every sport.