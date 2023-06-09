LETTER: A solution to the trans-sports controversy
How about a handicap system?
Transgender athletes are being subjected to severe anger but a simple way to address the development of “genderless” sports could be a handicap system, similar to golf. Each sport could have handicap levels for each participant.
A transgender swimmer with a handicap of 5, for instance, could have 5 seconds added to their score. A basketball participant with a handicap of 5 might have 5 points reduced from their personal scoring for their team, and so on.
This system might be the way for every gender to participate simultaneously in every sport.