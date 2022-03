What Joe should say.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union message should go something like this: “The union is in shambles. There’s a border crisis costing taxpayers millions per day, runaway inflation, a crashing stock market, a crime wave, depleted personal retirement accounts, disastrous foreign policies and we are no longer energy independent.”

Can’t wait to see what Mr. Biden accomplishes in 2022.